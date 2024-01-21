Rahul Gandhi loses temper over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, PM Modi slogans; WATCH

A video surfaced on X on January 21 showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, apparently losing his cool in response to chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and slogans supporting Prime Minister Modi. The video was posted by Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell, who commented on Gandhi's reaction, questioning how he would face the people of India after the Congress party declined an invitation to the Pran Pratistha (consecration ceremony) in Ayodhya.

"Rahul Gandhi lost his cool after Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans were raised in his presence. If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya?," Malviya wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi lost his cool after Jai Shri Ram and Modi Modi slogans were raised in his presence. If this is how rattled he is, how will he face the people of this country in days ahead, after the anti-Hindu Congress rejected the invite to be part of the Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya? pic.twitter.com/XsBX4elSBG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 21, 2024

This incident occurred shortly after the Congress party reported an attack by BJP workers on the car of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Assam. According to reports, the attackers tore off stickers from the vehicle related to the yatra and attempted to affix a BJP flag, nearly breaking the rear glass. Despite the altercation, the Congress leaders maintained their composure and continued with their journey.

"My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa ’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

During the Nyay Yatra, the car of Ramesh Kumar, a Congress leader, was targeted near Jamugurighat. According to All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh, the incident involved tearing off Nyay Yatra stickers from Kumar's vehicle and an attempt to place a BJP flag on it. The police were informed, and the Additional Superintendent of Police was present at the scene, as the attackers nearly broke the rear glass of the car.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Rahul Gandhi, was on its fourth day in Assam at the time, moving through various districts. The Congress has lodged a complaint against Amit Malviya for his actions related to the incident.

Also Read: ‘Not an Indian aircraft’: Government rejects reports of its plane crashing in Afghanistan