Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi: 'Release MGNREGS funds for West Bengal, many not paid for work completed in 2021'

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of central funds for MGNREGS workers in West Bengal. In a letter dated February 10, the Congress leader said during his recent visit to West Bengal as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, a delegation of MGNREGS workers from Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity apprised him of the issues faced by them.

"Lakhs of our brothers and sisters have been denied work and wages under MGNREGS due to the stoppage of central funds to West Bengal since March, 2022. I was informed that many workers have not been paid for work completed in 2021 due to a shortfall in funds," he said. "Moreover, there has been a drastic decline in the number of households availing work from 75 lakh in 2021-22 to under 8000 households in 2023-24."

This massive scale-down, Gandhi said, had been brutal on the most vulnerable - women, and SC & ST households. "The lack of MGNREGS work and pending wages have forced many to make hard choices- particularly distress migration."

The Congress leader said that eighteen years ago, the UPA government chose a radical new path of social and economic justice by guaranteeing the right to work for our rural communities. For many, he said, MGNREGS was the only safety net in times of crisis, and an assured livelihood source.

"In this context, I request the Union Government to facilitate the release of funds to clear pending wages, and ensure that the demand for work is met. I believe that we have a duty to rise above our political differences to uphold social, political, and economic justice," he said.

In January this year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi, seeking the release of pending financial dues to the state by the Centre. In the letter, Banerjee said her government would give ration to the people with its own funds and asserted that it did not "trust" the central government for the same.

Sources told India Today that the West Bengal government had stated that the Centre did not release Rs 7,000 crore as funds for the ration of the state. They said that the state government will give rice, wheat and other ration items to the poor throughout the year by using its funds.

Banerjee, in the letter, said as per the directives of the Centre, the state government did not accept the colour and logo adopted for educational institutions. "Recently, every state has been sent guidelines by the Centre to use other colours and government logos in educational institutions. In this case, the educational institutions run on state government funds," she said.