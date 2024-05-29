Rahul Gandhi's big promise in Punjab: 'Not once or twice, will keep waiving farm loans'

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised to waive farm loans not once or twice but whenever farmers required. "As soon as the INDIA alliance government is formed, we will waive the loans of farmers, just like they (BJP) have waived the loans of millionaires," he said while addressing a public rally in Ludhiana.

"We will not just waive farmer loans just once, we will form a commission for the same and call it 'Kisaan Karza Maafi Aayog'. We will waive farm loans as many times as the farmer requires," the Congress leader said, adding that his government if elected to power will guarantee a legal MSP to farmers.

किसानों ने मोदी सरकार से MSP की कानूनी गारंटी मांगी, नरेंद्र मोदी ने साफ मना कर दिया।



आज किसानों को फसलों का सही दाम नहीं मिल रहा है।



इसलिए हमारी गारंटी है-



✅ किसानों को MSP की कानूनी गारंटी देंगे

✅ किसानों का कर्ज माफ करेंगे

✅ किसानों को 30 दिन के अंदर बीमा का पैसा… pic.twitter.com/upOuOVoKEz — Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2024

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been demanding a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. Punjab and Haryana were the epicentre of farmers' protest against three farm laws, that were later scrapped by the Centre.

In Punjab, the contest is expected to be between the Congress and AAP for the majority of seats, with the BJP also looking to increase its tally. In 2019, the BJP had won 2 seats, while Congress bagged 8, Akali Dal 2 and AAP 1.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dethroned the Congress from Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections by winning 92 of 117 seats.

In the same rally, Gandhi attacked the AAP government, saying the cases of drugs are increasing in Punjab. "Strict action should be taken against this. Punjab should fight against drugs with all its might," he said.

The Congress and the AAP are part of the INDIA bloc, but they are contesting against each other in the state.

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will be held on June 1.