1993-batch IRS officer Rahul Navin appointed as new ED Director

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has confirmed the appointment of Shri Rahul Navin as the new Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement.

Navin, who is currently serving as Special Director at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is an Indian Revenue Service officer from the 1993 batch.

His appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of the position and will last for a period of two years or until further orders are issued.

The order from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Department of Personnel & Training, read, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Rahul Navin, IRS (IT:93074), Special Director, ED as Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

In 2023, Navin was appointed as in-charge director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He took over the charge as the acting director of the ED from Sanjay Kumar Mishra, an IRS officer of the 1984 batch.