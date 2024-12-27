Rainfall improves Delhi’s AQI to ‘poor’, GRAP Stage III revoked. Ban on construction to continue

The Centre’s air quality monitoring panel on December 27 revoked Stage Ill measures of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to a marked improvement in Delhi’s air quality following day-long rainfall in the national capital.

Favourable weather conditions, including continuous rainfall, have brought the Air Quality Index (AQI) down to 353 as of 4 pm on December 27, according to CPCB data.

Related Articles

“Delhi’s air quality has shifted from the ‘severe’ category to the ‘poor’ range. As a result, measures under Stage Ill, implemented earlier, are now being withdrawn,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas said in a statement.

However, the CAQM confirmed that actions under Stages I and II of GRAP would remain in force to prevent a reversal in air quality gains.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

GRAP Stage 3 entails a ban on non-essential construction work in the private sector.

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

Classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle air pollution based on the severity of the Air Quality Index (AQl).

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that GRAP’s Stage Ill measures must be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage IV measures reintroduced if it surpasses 400. Stage Ill and Stage IV were activated on December 16 after AQI levels hit 401.

Stage IV measures were later revoked on December 24 as conditions began to improve.

Despite the rollback of Stage Ill measures, the CAQM has clarified that construction and industrial activities previously halted for violations will remain suspended unless specifically permitted.

Citizens have also been urged to follow GRAP’s Citizen Charter to sustain the improvement.

The panel reiterated its commitment to monitoring the situation closely. “We are keeping a watchful eye on air quality and will take additional measures if necessary,” the CAQM assured.

(With inputs from agencies)