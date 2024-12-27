Cold wave intensifies as heavy rain lashes Delhi NCR, IMD issues extreme weather warning Dec 27 onward 

Rain swept through Delhi early Friday morning, intensifying the ongoing cold wave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned that weather conditions were set to worsen starting December 27.

At approximately 7:20 AM, the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall and strong winds for today and tomorrow, December 28.

Visuals from various locations in the city, including Moti Lal Nehru Marg and India Gate, captured the downpour amidst a slightly foggy atmosphere. The minimum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is projected to reach around 20 degrees Celsius.

In light of the recent passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, security measures have been heightened across the capital, particularly near his residence on Moti Lal Nehru Marg.

The IMD's forecast indicates that thunderstorms accompanied by rain will continue throughout the day. On Thursday, the capital experienced light rain, with a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall data from the IMD noted that areas such as Safdarjung received 7.3 mm of rain, while Palam recorded 6.6 mm. Other regions, including Lodhi Road and the Ridge area, experienced 6.8 mm and 1.8 mm of rainfall, respectively.

In terms of air quality, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed slight improvement, recording a "very poor" AQI of 340 on Thursday. However, conditions are expected to improve further on Friday. The Central Pollution Control Board reported that areas like Pusa and North Campus recorded AQIs of 353 and 342, respectively, while Mundka reached a severe level of 413.

Snowfall in North India

Heavy snowfall is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and other areas of the Himalayan region, while cloudy skies and rain are expected in parts of Delhi-NCR as the new year begins, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD reports that a western disturbance will interact with easterly winds over central India, bringing significant moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, especially on December 27 and 28. This will lead to scattered to widespread rain and snowfall in the western Himalayan region.

Additionally, a cold wave is expected to affect northern India, resulting in dense fog in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR. Light to moderate snowfall is predicted in the western Himalayan region during the second week of January, creating a beautiful start to 2025 for those visiting the mountains.