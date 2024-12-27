IMD issues alert for rain, snowfall, dense fog till New Year; heavy rain throws life out of gear in Delhi

Rain lashed several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on December 27, throwing traffic out of gear in many places. The weather office has forecast more showers during the day. The rain affected traffic in many areas of south, central and north Delhi. The weather office said the rain started in Delhi-NCR around 2:30 am.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data till 11:30 am, the observatory at Safdarjung -- the national capital's primary weather station -- recorded 9.1 mm rainfall. The observatory at Palam recorded 8.4 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road (10.8 mm), Ridge (9 mm), Delhi University (11 mm), and Pusa (9.5 mm).

Met officials said an active western disturbance and its interaction with easterly winds were causing light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms over northwest and central India, including the NCR areas of Delhi.

The IMD has forecast a further drop in temperatures across the Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan regions over the next two days. According to Naresh Kumar, a scientist at IMD, a western disturbance currently located near Punjab and adjoining areas is likely to cause light rain or snowfall in isolated parts of the western Himalayan region.

This weather system is expected to contribute to the cooling trend in the plains. Residents in the affected regions have been advised to prepare for colder conditions as the mercury dips further.

The western disturbance is expected to bring hailstorms and thunderstorms to northwestern and central India, along with light to moderate snowfall in the Himalayan region on December 27 and 28.

Rain, fog and snowfall alert

IMD's prediction December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025, a fresh and active Western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from December 27.

Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread with isolated heavy falls likely over northwest, central India. Overall, rainfall is likely to be above normal over northern parts of peninsular India and near normal over the rest of the country during the week.

According to IMD forecast for December, 26, 2024 to January, 1, 2025, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central, and western parts of the country and gradual fall thereafter. No significant change in the minimum temperatures is likely over the remaining parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of the Western Himalayan Region. They are likely to be below normal by 1-3 degrees Celsius over parts of northwest, central & north-peninsular India during a few days of the week and near normal over parts of east and northeast India, and above normal by 1-2 degrees Celsius over parts of south Peninsular India during the week

There is low probability of cold wave conditions at isolated pockets of north Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.