Rainfall prediction: Southwest Monsoon has advanced to Gujarat, MP, Rajasthan, UP, says IMD

Rainfall alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Southwest Rajasthan and southern parts of West Uttar Pradesh.

The weather department said that conditions are expected to become favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, most parts of Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, northern parts of Punjab and northern parts of Haryana during the next 3-4 days.

The advancement of Southwest Monsoon comes as the heatwave intensity recedes across the country. On Monday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-43 degree Celsius over many parts of Punjab, West Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana, isolated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It was in the range of 38-40 degree Celsius over a few parts of West Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The highest maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius was reported at Jaisalmer on Monday as heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam and Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands; while heavy rainfall occurred across parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, East Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.

Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Gujarat state, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Saurashtra and Kutch during June 25-27, Gujarat during June 25-29, Coastal Karnataka during June 25-29, Tamil Nadu during June 25-27, North Interior Karnataka on June 27, Telangana on June 27 and 28 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-28. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa during the next five days, said IMD, as well as in Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during June 25-27, Tamil Nadu on June 25 and 26, and over Gujarat on June 25.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura regions are expected to witness light to moderate in the next five days. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh are also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during June 25-29, and isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during June 26-29.

Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha regions are expected to witness light to moderate rains in the next five days, while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar on June 25 and 26, and isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar during June 27-29, Jharkhand on June 26, 28 and 29, Odisha during June 26-29.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during June 25-29; East Uttar Pradesh during June 26-29, West Uttar Pradesh during June 27-29, Haryana on June 28 and 29, and Punjab on June 29. Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on June 28 and 29.