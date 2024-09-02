Rains in Andhra, Telangana: WFH for IT sector employees in Hyderabad, Modi assures help to Naidu, Reddy -- top points

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been ravaged by torrential rains over the past 2 days. The heavy downpour led to massive traffic snarls and many trains getting either cancelled or diverted. In both the southern states, rivers swelled up and national and state disaster response forces evacuated thousands of people to relief camps.

People living in low-lying areas in Hyderabad have been shifted to relief camps due to the heavy downpour. Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty asked officials to monitor water levels in lakes, ponds and floodwater reserves regularly. The gates will be opened to release excess water as the water levels in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs are rising due to heavy rains, Durishetty said.

Top points to know