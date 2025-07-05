Raj-Uddhav Thackeray reunion: Estranged for 20 years, Thackeray brothers come together at Worli dome to celebrate Marathi unity

After twenty years of political estrangement, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray are poised to share the stage this Saturday, in a dramatic show of unity to champion the Marathi language. Their rare reunion, spurred by joint opposition to the controversial three-language formula, has already forced the Mahayuti government to put the policy on hold. Now, the cousins are set to turn their victory into a public spectacle that could ripple through Maharashtra’s shifting political landscape.

The rally, branded as a “triumph of Marathi unity,” is scheduled for 10 am at the NSCI Dome in Worli. Organised jointly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the event is expected to draw thousands of Marathi enthusiasts, writers, poets, educators, editors, and artists. The dome can seat between 7,000 and 8,000 people, with LED screens placed inside, outside, and along nearby roads to accommodate overflow crowds.

On stage, Raj and Uddhav will appear together, alongside the presidents and state chiefs of their respective parties, signalling not just cultural solidarity but possible political recalibration ahead of crucial civic polls. Yet, not everyone is rallying behind them. Invitations went out to NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Harshavardhan Sapkal, but both are unlikely to attend. MNS sources said Sapkal was unavailable, while Pawar, though present in Mumbai on the day, is expected to skip the event.

The Thackeray reunion has stirred unease among their rivals. BJP MP Narayan Rane has dismissed the gathering as less about linguistic pride and more about “securing political relevance in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.” Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Ramdas Kadam accused Uddhav’s earlier leadership of pushing Marathi-speaking communities out of Mumbai.

Still, MNS leader Prakash Mahajan remains optimistic, calling the event a hopeful sign for the unity of Marathi people. As both Thackeray cousins grapple with political challenges, all eyes will be on the Worli Dome this weekend, not only to witness a cultural celebration, but to see whether this reconciliation could shape new political equations in Maharashtra.