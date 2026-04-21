Rajnath Singh’s three-day Germany visit begins from April 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake an official visit to Germany from April 21 to 23, 2026, aimed at strengthening the strategic defence partnership between the two countries.

Bilateral talks with German Leadership

During the visit, he will hold bilateral talks with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and other senior government leaders. The discussions will focus on enhancing defence industrial cooperation, strengthening military-to-military engagement, and exploring new areas of collaboration such as cyber security, artificial intelligence and drone technology.

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Key agreements expected

A Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training are expected to be signed during the visit in the presence of both Defence Ministers.

Focus on Defence Industry and make in India

Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to meet representatives of the German defence industry to promote joint development and co-production under the Make-in-India initiative. The visit will review ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new opportunities for partnership between their defence industries.

First Defence Minister-Level Visit in Seven Years

This will be the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Germany in seven years. The last such visit was by then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2019. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius had visited India in June 2023 and held detailed talks with Rajnath Singh.

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Strong India-Germany Strategic Partnership

India and Germany share a strong strategic partnership based on democratic values, rule of law and a shared commitment to a rules-based international order. Defence and security cooperation has become an important part of this relationship in recent years.

Objective of the Visit

The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.