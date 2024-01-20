Ram Mandir Inauguration: Delhi govt offices to operate half day on January 22

Delhi will observe a half-day holiday on January 22 in all government offices, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards to celebrate the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This decision was sanctioned by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, following a proposal from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The half-day closure is intended to allow employees to participate in the ceremonies and festivities associated with this significant event.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted approval for a half-day leave at government offices on Monday, January 22, to facilitate attendance at the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The decision follows a proposal submitted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had previously declared his intention to skip the inauguration event and visit Ayodhya later with his family.

The central government has also declared a half-day for all its offices and public sector banks, with operations resuming at 2:30 pm on that day. However, private sector banks will remain open as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list. The Finance Ministry issued a notification confirming the half-day closure.

In preparation for the consecration ceremony, which is a historic moment for Hindus worldwide, the idol of Ram Lalla has been installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other dignitaries, will be present at the inauguration, which will be attended by thousands of seers and the families of laborers who contributed to the temple's construction.

The event has garnered widespread attention, with various states providing holidays or half-day closures to mark the occasion. Some states have even imposed bans on the sale of liquor or meat and fish to honor the event. Security measures and preparations in Ayodhya have been extensive, including a three-layered security cordon around the temple.

Ayodhya is bustling with preparations as ceremonies commenced on January 16 in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. A significant milestone in this preparation was the placement of the Ram Lalla idol inside the sanctum sanctorum. The rituals leading up to the grand event have engaged the city, setting the stage for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony scheduled for January 22.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which infuses the idol with divine life force, will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Lakshmikant Dixit and a team of priests conducting the main rituals. Devotees from across the globe are expected to tune in to witness the live telecast of the ceremony, and those attending in person will need to adhere to specific entry details released by the Temple Trust.

