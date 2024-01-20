Delhi Police arrests man responsible for Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man in Andhra Pradesh who was involved in making and distributing a deepfake video featuring ‘Animal’ actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Deep fake video of Rashmika Mandanna... Deepfake technology, which can convincingly manipulate and generate fake audio and video content, poses a significant threat to the spread of misinformation and the erosion of trust in digital media. #deepfake #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/JhL62gG7ci November 6, 2023

For the unversed, Deepfake technology, which involves using artificial intelligence to superimpose someone's likeness onto another person in videos or images, has been at the center of numerous controversies.

In November 2023, a deepfake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna circulated widely on social media, raising concerns about the misuse of technology. The video replaced Mandanna's face with that of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel, who was seen in a black workout dress.

The Delhi Police initiated a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including forgery and harming reputation, along with sections of the Information Technology Act, covering identity theft and privacy violation.

Expressing her distress over the incident, Mandanna, renowned for her roles in films like "Pushpa," "Mission Majnu," and the upcoming "Animal," shared her feelings on social media, stating she was "really hurt" by the dissemination of the deepfake video.

Meanwhile, the circulation of a deepfake video featuring former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on social media has drawn attention to the increasing concern over such manipulated content. In the video, Tendulkar is portrayed promoting an online game, discussing his daughter Sara supposedly earning Rs 1.8 lakh per day through predictions.

The Mumbai Police has taken action by registering a case against an unidentified individual in connection with the deepfake video. This incident has prompted authorities to reiterate the legal implications and penalties associated with the creation and dissemination of deepfakes, underlining the need for vigilance on social media platforms.

