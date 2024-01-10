Ram temple consecration: Ayodhya's premium hotels already see 90% occupancy, prices surge up to Rs 70k per day

The prices of hotel rooms in Ayodhya have skyrocketed due to the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22. Nearly two weeks before the inauguration of the Ram temple, there has been an increase of 80 per cent in the bookings of hotel rooms in Ayodhya, the highest till date. The rates of hotel rooms have skyrocketed up to 5 times and the availability has also become a major issue for tourists.

By some estimates, about 3 to 5 lakh devotees from across the country are expected to reach Ayodhya on the day of consecration of the Ram temple. By now, most of the hotels in Ayodhya are already full and in hotels where rooms are available for these dates, their fares have surged significantly.

The rent for a room at Cygnett Collection Hotel on January 22 is Rs 70,240, up by four times from January last year when it was Rs 16,800. Similarly, a room in The Ramayana Hotel is available at Rs 40,000 per day. This price was Rs 14,900 in January 2023. Hotel Ayodhya Palace is offering a room at Rs 18,221, five times the price in January 2023 when it sold a room for Rs 3,722.

Even in the recently opened Park Inn Radisson, the most luxurious room has been booked for up to Rs 1 lakh. The hotel is already booked for the week and heavy footfall is expected during the inauguration, said Vaibhav Kulkarni, General Manager at Hotel Park Inn by Radisson, while speaking to Business Today. He said the prices starting from Rs 7,500 go up to a maximum limit.

Similarly, Surya Tripathi, Hotel Manager of Ramayana Hotel, said that the hotel is already sold out from 20th to 23rd January, and February and March are also 80 per cent booked. "The rate starting from 10,000 goes up to 25000 and a lot of bookings are already coming for the upcoming days. We are making sure that the guest coming should have a comfortable stay of a lifetime and at the same time specific arrangements has been made to provide them comfort with the essence of Ayodhya culture," he said.

Rajesh Singh, Head chef of Park Inn Hotel, said he has made a special menu using a lot of millet, and vegetables and the focus is on Awadh cuisine which will be based on local food items and seasonal vegetables. During the week, he said, no nonvegetarian items will be served and at the same time, the focus is on the variety of local deserts, sweets, and ram bhog in our special menu.

Similarly, the concept of newly-built homestays is also getting a lot of customers during the configuration week. Sukhadstay, a newly built property near Ram Mandir, is offering rooms at an economical range starting from Rs 1,500 up to Rs 4,500 and is entirely based on the theme of Ramayana.

Hotel owner Aayush Jaiswal said that with the government's support, such a new homestay concept is getting demand and the hotel is already getting a lot of inquiries for the next two months.