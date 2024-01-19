scorecardresearch
Business Today
Ram Temple inauguration: First pictures of Ram Lalla idol placed inside sanctum sanctorum out

On Thursday afternoon, the Ram Lalla idol, which has been sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum amid chanting of prayers, Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, said.

The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was brought to the temple on Wednesday. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was brought to the temple on Wednesday.

The first pictures of Ram Lalla's idol, which was placed inside the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, have surfaced. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, wrapped in a white cloth, can be seen in a standing posture. The Ram Lalla idol weighs more than 150 kg and was carved by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

As per news reports, the original idols of Lord Ram (Ram Lalla Virajman) and his brothers will be installed in front of the new idol inside the Sanctum Sanctorum or the ‘garbgriha’ ahead of the January 22 ceremony.

The original idols, which have been worshipped since 1949, are currently kept in the make-shift temple inside the premises and will be shifted to the new temple before the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishthan’ ceremony.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ram Lalla ido was placed in the sanctum sanctorum amid chanting of prayers, Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told news agency PTI. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also participated in the prayers.

Dixit said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust. “The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work,” Dixit added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. However, he has requested the public to refrain from visiting Ayodhya on that day. Instead, he has asked everyone to visit the temple from January 23 onwards when it will be open to the public.

Published on: Jan 19, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
