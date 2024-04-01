Ranbir Kapoor a 'hands-on father' to Raha, says Neetu Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Bollywood stalwart Neetu Kapoor, along with her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, appeared as guests on the inaugural episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix.

During the show, Neetu Kapoor revealed that Ranbir Kapoor's approach to parenthood differs greatly from his late father, Rishi Kapoor. She shared that Ranbir, unlike his reserved persona in real life, is full of expressions and excitement as a father.

Related Articles

Neetu Kapoor praised Ranbir Kapoor for being a hands-on father and his wife, Alia Bhatt, for being a fantastic mother to their daughter, Raha.

"His expressions are reserved for cinema. In real life, he doesn't react that much to things. For the first time, when Raha enters, you should see his face. It's full of expression. He gets very excited. He is the best father. Alia is a good mother. She is outstanding but he is a hands-on father. I have seen many fathers but I have seen none like him. He is the opposite of his father (Rishi Kapoor). My husband was never very good with children," Neetu Kapoor said on Ranbir's bond with his adorable daughter Raha.

The couple, who married in April 2022, welcomed their daughter in November of the same year. Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor also spoke about the transformation in Ranbir Kapoor since becoming a father.

Neetu Kapoor said that Ranbir Kapoor has become all the more caring ever since Raha came into their lives. To this, Riddhima quipped, "He is such a lovely, amazing father."

While sharing his relationship with his daughter, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his desire to spend all his time with her. "I don't feel like doing anything. I don't want to shoot, I don't want to go anywhere. I want to sit at home and just look at her. I haven't felt like this ever in my life. Now I understand how mom used to feel about me and Riddhima," he said.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the successful film Animal, and is slated to appear in upcoming projects like Animal Park, Ramayan, and Love And War.