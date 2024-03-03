Watch: Alia Bhatt introduces Raha to Anant Ambani during pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, video goes viral

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding news: The ongoing pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar are the talk of the town. The pre-wedding festivities took a cute turn when actor Alia Bhatt introduced her daughter Raha Kapoor to Anant.

A video of the interaction has went viral on social media. In the now-viral video, Alia Bhatt can be seen carrying the little munchkin in her arms, with the mother-daughter duo twinning in brown and white outfits.

As Anant notices the two from a distance, he approaches to greet them. Alia asks Raha to acknowledge Anant but the little one shyly turns her face away.

What did social media users say?

Social media users were in awe of Raha's cuteness and Anant's simplicity in this interaction.

"Aww, she is so adorable," another user said. "Raha looking cute," yet another user noted.

"Missed seeing more of baby Raha (red heart emoticon) Cutu finally spotted with mamabean (sic)," another fan wrote.

"OMG Anant is so down to earth. He handled it so well and moved on. No arrogance," a user said. "He is actually a very nice person. Wow (sic)," another user said.

Another comment read, "Anant Ambani is so gentle and sweet with kids (sic)."

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor in Jamnagar

At present, Alia Bhatt is in Jamnagar with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor marriage

Ranbir and Alia married each in April 2022 after dating each other for many years. The two had their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. They revealed the little kid's face last year during the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor movies

While Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial Animal with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The couple won a Filmfare Award for both their performances.