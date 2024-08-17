Rape-murder of female doctor in Kolkata triggers nationwide protests, govt forms committee as medical fraternity threatens nationwide strike

Medical services across the country are expected to be hit as protests intensify over the rape and murder of a female postgraduate student doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

The incident has raised significant concern in India’s healthcare community, leading to nationwide protests and calls for systemic reforms. It has exposed serious security issues for healthcare professionals, particularly women, and prompted demands for justice from medical organisations across India and neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Pakistan.

In a letter to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Nepal Medical Association condemned the incident and called for action against those responsible. “This crime has fostered a climate of fear,” the Nepal Medical Association stated, reflecting concerns that extend beyond India.

Within India, there has been widespread anger. The Indian Dental Association expressed concerns, criticising both the violence and the response by college authorities and state police. The Indian Dental Association announced a 24-hour suspension of dental services in support of the IMA’s call for action. “We stand in support of our colleagues demanding systemic reforms,” the Indian Dental Association said, emphasising the need for government intervention.

Private healthcare providers have voiced similar concerns, calling for reforms. Apollo Hospitals reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy towards violence, especially against women healthcare workers,” while urging collective action to enforce safety measures. Major hospital chains like Fortis Healthcare and Max Healthcare also expressed their commitment to safety and support for the protests, ensuring patient care is maintained.

The Healthcare Federation of India, known as NATHEALTH, called for stronger legislative measures and better enforcement to protect medical personnel. “Without stronger protections, similar incidents will continue to hinder our ability to deliver safe care,” NATHEALTH warned.

In response, IMA and the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) met with officials from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in New Delhi, urging for stronger legislative and enforcement measures.

In a bid to address violence against healthcare professionals, the central government has announced the formation of a high-level committee to develop safety measures for doctors and other medical staff following the incident.

This decision follows the introduction of a mandatory First Information Report (FIR) policy, which requires government hospitals to file a police complaint within six hours of any violence against healthcare workers.

The committee, which will include representatives from state governments and other stakeholders, will focus on identifying gaps in current safety protocols and recommending measures to improve the security of medical personnel, the central government said.

While the central government has taken these steps, 26 out of 28 states have already enacted laws to protect healthcare workers. These state-level laws vary in their provisions but generally include penalties for violence against doctors, fast-track courts, and compensation for victims.

The Ministry requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest, considering the rising cases of dengue and malaria.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, prompting nationwide strikes and protests from the medical community.