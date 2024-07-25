Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar, Ashok halls renamed Ganatantra Mandap, Ashok Mandap

The iconic Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan have been renamed Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap, respectively. The Durbar Hall, known for hosting the presentation of national awards, and the Ashok Hall, originally a ballroom, are venues for several ceremonial functions.

In an official statement, the government said that 'durbar', referring to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British, lost relevance after India became a Republic - 'Ganatantra'.

Related Articles

"The concept of 'Ganatantra' is deeply rooted in Indian society since ancient times, making 'Ganatantra Mandap' an apt name for the venue," the statement added.

The government has decided to rename Ashok Hall to Ashok Mandap, stating that the new name brings uniformity in language and removes traces of anglicisation while upholding the core values associated with the word 'Ashok'.

"The word 'Ashok' connotes someone who is 'free from all sufferings' or is 'bereft of any sorrow'. Also, 'Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree which has deep significance in Indian religious traditions as well as arts and culture," the statement added.

The President's Secretariat has announced continuous efforts to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible and reflective of Indian cultural values. A statement from the secretariat highlighted the significance of the national emblem, the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath, and the Ashok tree in Indian traditions.