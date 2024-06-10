Leopard-like animal spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan during oath-taking ceremony; watch

Narendra Modi took the oath as Prime Minister, along with 72 ministers, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday. The grand ceremony was attended by over 8,000 guests, including foreign leaders, dignitaries, industrialists, and film stars. However, an uninvited guest caught the attention of social media users at the grand forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In the video clip that has gone viral, Internet users noticed an animal roaming in the corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The animal, allegedly a leopard, was seen casually walking in the Rashtrapati Bhavan when the official procedure was being carried out.

This happened when BJP MP Durga Das was carrying out official procedures on stage.

Several internet users took to social media and commented "Was it a leopard? An ordinary cat? Or a dog?" as the video was widely shared.

"If it’s a cat, it’s fine. If it’s a leopard, then what are the guards doing? This breach, that too in Rashtrapati bhawan?, a social media user wrote.

"Seems a damn leopard due to tail and gait. People were really lucky it peacefully passed," another user commented.

"Lmao..is it edited or what? How come no one noticed this. Looks like a big cat," one user said. "Seems a damn leopard due to tail and gait. People were really lucky it peacefully passed," another commented.

In total, 72 ministers took the oath, including 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State, with 11 from BJP's allies in the NDA at the event. From the opposition, the Congress participated in the ceremony, and prominent leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar were seated in the front row, indicating their significance in the new government.

In response to the reactions piling up on social media, the Delhi police released an official statement wherein it clarified that the animal spotted was a normal house cat. "These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours," the statement read.