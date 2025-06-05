RCB to offer Rs 10 lakh each to stampede victims’ families, sets up relief fund for injured fans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the 11 families who lost loved ones in the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The incident occurred during a public felicitation event held less than a day after the team’s historic IPL 2025 title win against Punjab Kings.

The celebration, which was meant to honour RCB’s first-ever IPL championship, quickly turned into chaos as massive crowds swarmed the area outside the stadium. Despite entry being restricted to those with valid passes, a large number of fans without access gathered at the gates, leading to a severe stampede. As per officials, 11 people lost their lives and over 30 were seriously injured. Eyewitnesses and early reports point to severe crowd mismanagement and lack of security control as the key reasons behind the tragedy.

While the trophy celebration continued inside the stadium, the atmosphere outside was marked by panic and grief. The players and staff went ahead with the planned event even as news of the casualties made headlines.

In a statement issued following the incident, RCB said: “The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased.”

The franchise has also launched a dedicated support initiative for those injured. “A fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief,” the team said.

In another piece of news, the RCB management will undergo an official investigation following a social media post that announced a public victory parade shortly before the tragic stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This investigation will also involve senior members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), as their involvement in the planning of the event is now being reviewed by both Bengaluru Police and a magisterial inquiry panel.

On June 4 at 3:14 pm, RCB's official social media account on platform X shared details of the "Victory Parade" scheduled to commence at 5 pm from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium, followed by a felicitation ceremony within the stadium. The post included a link for complimentary passes, specifying "limited entry" and urging fans to follow police guidelines.

"Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully. Free passes (limited entry) available on shop.royalchallengers.com," the post read.