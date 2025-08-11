'Reaffirmed India's position...': PM Modi speaks with Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, reaffirming India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During their telephone conversation, Zelensky shared his views on recent developments, and Prime Minister Modi expressed India's steadfast support for efforts aimed at restoring peace.

"Prime Minister thanked President Zelensky and reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace. PM reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. The two leaders also discussed the progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership, agreeing to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

This diplomatic exchange comes just days after Modi's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the ongoing situation in Ukraine was also a topic of discussion. India's balanced approach to the conflict has been consistent, with PM Modi reiterating the country's belief in dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward to resolve the war.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Putin, which will take place in Alaska on August 15. "India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on August 15. This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace."

The MEA further emphasised that India stands ready to support any initiative that leads to peace, echoing Modi's consistent message that "this is not an era of war."

In previous engagements, Modi's calls for peace have included direct outreach to both sides of the conflict. Last year, during a visit to Moscow, Modi told President Putin that "a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield" and that "peace efforts do not succeed in the midst of bombs and bullets." The following month, he visited Kyiv and urged President Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should immediately engage in dialogue to end the war.