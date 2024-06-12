Reasi bus attack: J&K Police release sketch of terrorist, announce Rs 20 lakh for information

Two days after nine people were killed and 41 others injured in a terror attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the ambush and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him.

On Sunday, terrorists attacked a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims travelling from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. The incident occurred near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, veered into a deep gorge in Reasi district following the gunfire.

"Reasi police announce a reward of ₹ 20 lakh for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of the terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni," a police spokesman said.

The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, he said and appealed to people to provide information.

Following are the phone numbers where the information on the terrorists can be given: SSP Reasi - 9205571332, ASP Reasi - 9419113159, DySP HQ Reasi - 9419133499, SHO Pouni - 7051003214, SHO Ransoo - 7051003213, PCR Reasi - 9622856295.

All-out efforts are underway to track down the terrorists involved in the Reasi attack, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multi-directional cordon laid around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation in Reasi on Monday, and the NIA's forensic team is working on collecting evidence.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on June 10 had announced an ex gratia amounting to Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the Reasi terror attack