Red alert in Himachal as IMD warns of extremely heavy rain; 240 roads closed, 31 missing

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of flash floods, landslides, and damage to infrastructure. The alert applies to Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts, where isolated areas may receive rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

As of Saturday, about 240 roads, including 176 in Mandi district, are closed, state officials told news agency PTI. The Met department has also issued an orange alert for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD also warned of “low to moderate flash-flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur in the next 24 hours.” Last year, heavy monsoon rains caused widespread destruction in the state, leaving over 550 people dead.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government is “ready for any rain-related event” and confirmed that food items were being sent through mules to inaccessible areas like Thunag in Mandi district. Sukhu added that the situation is improving in Seraj constituency and urged local residents to help displaced families by offering spare accommodation. “The state government would pay Rs 5,000 per month as rent for these affected families,” he said.

Mandi district saw 10 incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides earlier this week, resulting in 14 deaths. Gohar and Thunag subdivisions in Nachan and Seraj assembly segments witnessed maximum damage. Search operations are still underway to trace 31 missing persons, and sniffer dogs and advanced tools have been deployed.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has been present in the affected areas since Friday, while Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh visited on Saturday to monitor rescue efforts. The Mandi administration has distributed 1,317 food kits, while 1,500 more kits are expected to arrive from other districts by Sunday, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has estimated losses at Rs 541 crore, but CM Sukhu said the figure could be closer to Rs 700 crore as data is still being compiled. The SEOC also reported that 258 power transformers and 289 water supply schemes are currently affected.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, 74 people have died, with 47 linked to rain-related events like cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Another 115 people have been injured.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several districts on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, and urged the public to avoid vulnerable areas and water bodies.

(With inputs from PTI)

