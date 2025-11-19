Red Fort blast: Delhi Police intensifies verification drive; registers cases against 250 individuals

Delhi Police has launched an extensive verification drive across the North district in the wake of the November 10 blast near Red Fort, which claimed 14 lives and left several injured. Authorities have registered cases against 250 individuals, largely for failing to complete the mandatory police verification process for tenants and occupants in guest houses, budget hotels, and rented accommodations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The verification campaign is part of a coordinated effort to strengthen security in high-footfall areas and prevent further threats, with officials stating that the drive will continue in the coming days if violations persist.

According to DCP (North) Raja Banthia, "We have registered multiple FIRs after tenant and lodge verifications. So far, 250 people have been booked." Most of the cases involve individuals residing in north Delhi who did not comply with the verification requirement. Additionally, a notable number of lodges and small guest houses have also been penalised for neglecting the mandatory process.

Police have intensified security using a combination of technology and manpower. "Guest houses, budget hotels and several rented accommodations have been inspected. We have also deployed advanced drone surveillance, anti-sabotage teams and additional paramilitary units to secure the district..." the statement read.

Advertisement

The authorities have ramped up drone deployment, with around 50 drones operating around the Red Fort and adjacent lanes. "Around 50 drones are operating around the Red Fort complex and adjoining lanes, capturing real-time images of rooftops, abandoned structures, and high-density market stretches. CCTV cameras are being monitored round the clock from an integrated control room," the DCP said.

As part of the ongoing operation, police teams have visited over 2,500 houses to check the identification documents of occupants and question several individuals. "Multi-agency search and verification drives were launched on a war-footing (after the blast). Police teams have visited more than 2,500 houses, checked ID proofs of the occupants, and questioned several people. The process will continue," the DCP said.

Advertisement

Vehicles heading towards the Red Fort are also subject to intensified checks, and additional security pickets have been established at strategic locations.

Residents are being urged to ensure all tenants and paying guests complete the required police verification. "Anyone living without verification can pose a threat. People must either visit the nearest police station or upload their documents online immediately," the DCP said. Verification camps have been set up across all police stations in the North district, and officials have advised the public to cooperate fully with the process.

Offenders can be charged under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which carries penalties of up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both.