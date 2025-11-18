Red Fort blast: Before Dr Umar, there was another candidate for the suicide bombing. He backed out

Jasir Bilal, also known as Danish, was identified as the primary candidate for the suicide attack near Delhi’s Red Fort on 10 November 2025, according to investigators. Bilal, a political science student from Qazigund in Anantnag district, was radicalised over several months by Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University.

Authorities state that Bilal met the terror module at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2023 and subsequently underwent sustained indoctrination at a rented residence near the university in Haryana. Bilal’s technical expertise was also utilised to support the group’s operations.

The plan for the suicide bombing unravelled in April 2025 when Bilal decided not to proceed with the attack. He cited two principal reasons for his decision: his challenging financial situation and his conviction that "suicide is a sin in Islam", a stance he communicated to the group. While other members initially proposed that Bilal take a supporting role as an over-ground worker, Dr Umar remained insistent on his participation as the bomber.

Following Bilal’s refusal, Dr Umar assumed responsibility for the attack. On November 10, Umar drove a car laden with explosives near the Red Fort, resulting in the deaths of 14 people. DNA analysis confirmed Dr Umar’s identity, matching remains recovered from the attack site with samples from his mother. This confirmation followed the detention and interrogation of Bilal after the arrest of other suspected conspirators, Dr Adeel Rather and Dr Muzaffar Ganaie.

Information provided during these interrogations enabled authorities in Srinagar to map the wider interstate terror network connected to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed group.

The investigation also highlighted contrasting views within the module regarding suicide attacks. In a video released after the incident, Dr Umar described the concept of suicide bombing as "very misunderstood" and asserted, "what is labelled a ‘suicide bombing’ is actually a ‘martyrdom operation’". This recorded statement offered insight into the ideological outlook that motivated Umar and influenced his actions.

The impact of the investigation extended to Bilal’s family. His father, Bilal Wani, a dry fruit seller, was reportedly summoned for questioning after Bilal’s detention. Reports indicate that Wani set himself on fire out of "despair" and "anguish" following repeated denials to meet his detained son and brother. He was transferred from Government Medical College in Anantnag to Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.