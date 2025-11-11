A powerful explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station around 6:50 pm on Monday, just as the car halted at a red light. The blast claimed 12 lives and left several others critically injured, who were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals. Investigating agencies have registered an FIR under the anti-terror law, UAPA, suspecting the incident to be a premeditated terror attack. High alert has been issued across major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, as well as in several states.
Delhi Red Fort blast: Top developments so far
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed strict action against those behind the car blast near the Red Fort that left 12 people dead.
- Speaking during his visit to Bhutan, the Prime Minister said in English, "All those responsible will be brought to justice." He added: "The perpetrators won't be spared."
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday assured the nation that those behind the blast will face the harshest punishment.
- Speaking at the Delhi Defence Dialogue organised by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, he said: “I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances."
- He went onto say: “From this platform, I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public.”
- The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by PM Modi, is scheduled to meet tomorrow at around 5:30 pm.
- A high-level meeting was held at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Monday. The focus reportedly was on national security concerns and ongoing investigations.
- The meeting at Amit Shah's residence was attended by top officials, including the Home Secretary, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, the Delhi Police Commissioner, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General, National Security Guard (NSG) Director General, and the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir (via video conference), along with senior officials from the Home Ministry.
- A joint team of Uttar Pradesh ATS and J&K Police conducted raids in Lucknow against individuals suspected of having terror links. Searches were carried out at a shopping mall and a house in the Madiyanv area.
- Raids specifically targeted locations linked to Dr Muzammil's network, including the residence of his girlfriend, Shaheen. Authorities are investigating the possible involvement of these individuals in terror-related activities.
- Given these developments, passenger screening procedures have been strengthened at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Passengers have been advised to arrive well ahead of their scheduled departure and cooperate fully with security personnel.