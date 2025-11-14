Red Fort blast probe widens: 2 J&K medics detained, a four-city terror attack plot revealed

Authorities detained a professor and a cardiology student from Jammu and Kashmir in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in connection with the deadly blast near the Red Fort. Investigators revealed that the attack is linked to a larger network of planned assaults in four cities across the nation, orchestrated by a cross-border "white-collar terror" group.

Related Articles

Government Orders Audit of Al Falah University

The government instructed a forensic audit of all records held by Al Falah University, which is under investigation after its suspected involvement in the recent attack. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate and other financial monitoring agencies have been tasked with tracing the financial transactions of the Haryana-based institution, officials confirmed.

Blast at Red Fort Claims 13 Lives, Many Injured

The explosion, which occurred on Monday night near the Red Fort, resulted in 13 fatalities and left numerous others wounded. Later in the day, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) revoked the university’s membership, citing concerns over its questionable standing. Previously, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council had issued a notice to Al Falah University for displaying false certifications on its official website.

Detention of Key Figures in Medical Field

Delhi Police arrested Dr Farukh, an assistant professor of obstetrics at GS Medical College in Hapur, on Wednesday night. He had completed his medical studies at Al Falah University.

In a related development, Mohammad Arif Mir, a 32-year-old first-year DM cardiology student at the GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The ATS also searched Arif’s rented residence in Nazirabad and seized his electronic devices for further forensic analysis. Arif, who hails from Khagur Sadiwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, was placed under surveillance based on information provided by Dr Shaheen Sayeed, a former professor at GSVM Medical College, who has already been arrested in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators Trace Dr Umar Nabi’s Final Movements

The police pieced together the final hours of Dr Umar Nabi, tracing his journey from Faridabad to Delhi the night before the blast through footage captured by over 50 CCTV cameras. The trio of suspects—Dr Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid—allegedly used encrypted messaging apps, including Threema (based in Switzerland), to plan and communicate the attack. Dr Nabi also reportedly established a group on the Signal app to coordinate their actions.

Union Home Minister Reviews Investigation Progress

A high-level meeting, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, took place to review the status of the investigation. "An order has been issued to conduct a forensic audit of Al Falah University’s records. The Enforcement Directorate and other financial agencies have been asked to trace the institution's financial activities," a source disclosed after the meeting.

Financial Contributions and Fertilizer Purchase for IEDs

Investigators revealed that the suspects had pooled over Rs 26 lakh, which was entrusted to Dr Umar for safekeeping and use in their operations. With these funds, the group is believed to have purchased around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, valued at about Rs 3 lakh, from suppliers in Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby towns. This fertiliser, when mixed with other chemicals, is commonly used in the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Terror Plans Expanding to Multiple Cities

Police sources reported that at least eight individuals were preparing to carry out bombings in four different cities, planning to split into pairs and target each location.

(With inputs from PTI)