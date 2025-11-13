Delhi Police advises commuters to reach stations and airport early as security tightens after Red Fort blast

Delhi Police on Thursday asked passengers to reach railway stations, metro stations, and the airport well in advance as security checks have become tighter across the national capital. The advisory follows a car explosion near the Red Fort complex on November 10 that killed 12 people and injured several others.

Joint Commissioner of Police Milind Dumbre said, “In view of the heightened security arrangements in the national capital, all passengers are advised to reach the railway stations, metro stations and airport well in advance.”

Police said travellers using trains should reach at least one hour before their scheduled departure. Metro passengers should reach 20 minutes before their train’s departure. Those taking international flights should arrive at the airport at least three hours before.

Delhi Police issued the advisory to make sure passengers face no last-minute delays and to ensure smooth security checks at all major transport hubs. The force also wants to prevent overcrowding and help travellers board their trains and flights on time.

Officials have increased security at all key public locations, including metro stations, railway stations, and the airport. They have placed barricades at several points across the city and are checking vehicles entering Delhi.

Police officers appealed to the public to cooperate during security checks and follow instructions to help maintain safety and smooth travel during this period of high alert.

The Red Fort blast investigation has also moved forward. New CCTV footage shows the main accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi through the Badarpur border in an i20 car. In the footage, he stops his vehicle at the Badarpur toll plaza, takes out cash, and hands it to the toll collector.

Investigating teams said the footage confirms Dr Umar’s entry into the city before the explosion. Security agencies also recovered diaries belonging to Dr Umar and another accused, Dr Muzammil. The diaries mention dates between November 8 and 12, suggesting they planned the attack during that period.

Sources said the diaries also contain names of around 25 people, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. Investigators are now verifying their links to the accused.

Police continue to keep a close watch on all entry points to Delhi and transport hubs as the investigation moves ahead.

(With agency inputs)