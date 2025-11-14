‘Does not appear to be in good standing’: AIU suspends Al-Falah University’s membership after Red Fort blast

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended Al-Falah University’s membership following scrutiny related to the recent Red Fort blast case. The decision, announced on Thursday, takes immediate effect and prohibits the university from using AIU’s name or logo in any activities.

Officials highlighted that Al-Falah University no longer meets the criteria for good standing required for AIU membership.

Al-Falah University, based in Dhauj village, Faridabad, Haryana, has come under investigation after authorities uncovered a "white collar" terror module. This development followed a high-intensity explosion near Red Fort in Delhi that resulted in 13 fatalities and left several injured.

AIU Secretary General, Pankaj Mittal, stated, "It is intimated that, as per the Bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities(AIU), all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing." She further said, "However, it has come to notice that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing. Accordingly, the membership of AIU was accorded to Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, stands suspended with immediate effect."

Investigating agencies have linked the arrested individuals, including three doctors, to Al-Falah University. The university, a private institution, also houses a hospital on its campus.

The university had earlier issued a statement denying any connection to the "white-collar terror module". Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Anand said, "We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events."

"We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University," the statement read. The university said “no chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain quarters, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises."