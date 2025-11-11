Red Fort blast update: Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act, detailed analysis today; top points

Red Fort blast update: Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort that claimed nine lives, officials said. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said that a detailed analysis of the blast will be conducted with top security officers on Tuesday.

At least nine people were killed and over 20 injured when a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station. The blast, which gutted several vehicles and occurred during peak evening hours, has resulted in a nationwide security alert and the intensification of protective measures at vital installations, including in Maharashtra, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Haryana and other major urban centres.

Here’s a lowdown of the update in the Red Fort blast case: