Red Fort blast update: Delhi Police registers FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act, detailed analysis today; top points

Red Fort blast update: Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act in connection with the blast near Red Fort that claimed nine lives, officials said. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said that a detailed analysis of the blast will be conducted with top security officers on Tuesday.
At least nine people were killed and over 20 injured when a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort metro station. The blast, which gutted several vehicles and occurred during peak evening hours, has resulted in a nationwide security alert and the intensification of protective measures at vital installations, including in Maharashtra, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Haryana and other major urban centres.
Here’s a lowdown of the update in the Red Fort blast case:
- Investigations have been launched under multiple legal provisions, with Delhi Police registering a First Information Report (FIR) at Kotwali police station in Chandni Chowk under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), dealing with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack, as well as the Explosives Act and charges of murder and attempted murder.
- Police are examining whether the attack involved a suicide bomber, with a senior officer stating that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, adding that they are also probing if it was a suicide bomber attack.
- “The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles,” a senior police officer said.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that a detailed review of the incident will be conducted with senior security at the home ministry on Tuesday.
- Investigations are ongoing, with officials examining CCTV footage and tracing the route of the vehicle that exploded near the Red Fort.
- Following the blast, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) intensified patrolling at major railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan.
- Dog squads and bomb detection and disposal teams have been deployed to identify suspicious objects at these stations. Railway officials urged passengers to remain cautious and avoid touching unidentified items.
- Authorities have placed the national capital region and several other states on high alert. A senior police official confirmed, "A 'precautionary alert' has been issued for Mumbai."
- All unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and city commissioners have been instructed to remain vigilant to prevent untoward incidents.
- Security has been tightened at major stations on both Central and Western Railway networks. RPF and GRP personnel have increased checks on platforms and trains, while parcels and baggage are being scanned at key stations.
- The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of each police station have been activated to gather intelligence about suspicious activity in their respective jurisdictions.
- In Nagpur, police and security agencies have stepped up security with ATS and Quick Response Teams (QRT) patrolling sensitive areas. Additional police have been deployed in crowded locations, including markets, temples, schools, colleges, and major intersections.
- Across Jammu region, security at the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine, its base camp in Katra, and Jammu city has been reinforced. One police officer told PTI, "Security has been beefed up in vital areas of the Jammu region. Security measures have been immediately strengthened at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine and the base camp in Katra."
- Meanwhile, the US government expressed condolences over the explosion and issued a security alert for its citizens. The State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs stated, "Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."