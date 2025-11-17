Red Fort blast was suicide-bombing using vehicle-borne IED: NIA probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has determined that the explosion at Delhi's Red Fort area was carried out using a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED), driven by suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi.

The NIA announced the arrest of Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that he conspired with Umar Un Nabi to execute the attack. The vehicle used in the blast was registered in Amir’s name, and investigators say he had travelled to Delhi to help purchase the vehicle before it was turned into a vehicle borne-IED. The agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi, which is currently being examined for evidence.

The blast, which occurred on November 10, resulted in the deaths of 13 people and left over 30 injured. Forensic examination identified Umar Un Nabi, an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University in Faridabad and a resident of Pulwama district, as the deceased driver of the Hyundai i20 that exploded in a busy road in Old Delhi.

Following the incident, the NIA released four individuals – Dr Rehan, Dr Mohammad, Dr Mustaqeem, and fertiliser dealer Dinesh Singla – who were arrested in Haryana’s Nuh in connection with the blast. After investigation, authorities found no concrete link connecting them to the main accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, officials said. The doctors had previous contact with Umar and were associated with Al Falah University, an institution that has faced scrutiny for alleged links to terror activities.

In its inquiry, the NIA examined whether chemicals for the explosives had been obtained from fertiliser dealers. The agency has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including several of those injured, and is collaborating with Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police, and other agencies. The ongoing investigation spans multiple states as authorities work to uncover the broader conspiracy and identify all individuals involved.