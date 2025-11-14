Red Fort blast: Dr Umar Nabi’s house in Pulwama blown up by security forces

Security forces destroyed the Pulwama residence of Dr Umar Nabi on Friday in a controlled demolition using an improvised explosive device. Authorities said the house was destroyed with an improvised explosive device (IED) as part of the ongoing probe.

This comes after investigation suggested that Dr Umar was behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded in a busy road in Old Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring over 20. Bones, teeth fragments and burnt clothing were recovered from the demolished Hyundai i20, linking him conclusively to the driver’s seat when the blast occurred.

Investigators continue to probe Dr Umar's involvement in the attack. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested six people during overnight raids, including three members of Dr Umar's family. Officials said Umar had reportedly maintained contact with two other doctors from Kashmir, detained after the Faridabad terror module was uncovered, which included the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives.

Police investigations have uncovered a network of medical professionals allegedly involved in accumulating explosives in the Faridabad region. This has led to a heightened state of alert across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Police said the explosion was an act of panic following the arrest of his colleague, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganai, earlier that day. Authorities seized 358 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate from Ganai's rented residence in Dhauj village. Hours before the Red Fort blast, nearly 3,000 kg of explosives were found at two other residential locations in Faridabad.

Investigators identified Dr Umar and Dr Ganai, both linked to the Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and originally from Koil in Pulwama, as key members of the module. They have reportedly been in contact since 2018. Forensic and ballistic examinations were carried out on a red Ford EcoSport, believed to be connected to the network and frequently used by Ganai. The vehicle was traced to a farmhouse in Haryana's Khandawali village.

Senior officials said the group was discussing potential targets but had not finalised any plans. The discussions focused on carrying out a series of blasts. Police also arrested two other doctors in connection with the case: Dr Adeel Majeed Rather from Qazigund and Dr Shaheen Shahid Ansari from Faridabad. Imam Ishtiyaq from Mewat, an Al Falah campus cleric who allegedly rented accommodation to Ganai, has also been detained.

During the investigation, police recovered photographs showing Umar and Ganai near Red Fort ten months ago. However, officers said it is unclear if the visit was for reconnaissance. The National Capital Region remains on high alert, with police monitoring vehicles and individuals linked to the case.

The discovery of large quantities of explosives and the involvement of medical professionals have raised concerns about the emergence of a sophisticated, white-collar terror network.