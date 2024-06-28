'Regrettable day in history': Mallikarjun Kharge, VP Jagdeep Dhankar fight as both houses of Parliament gets adjourned over NEET controversy

Today, a contentious exchange unfolded between Rajya Sabha Speaker and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. The heated war of words centered on Kharge entering the Well of the House. Kharge explained to news agency ANI that his action was aimed at grabbing Dhankar's attention, but Dhankar dismissed this as "untrue". Additionally, Kharge's media representative alleged that the microphones of both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the other Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, were deliberately silenced during Parliament proceedings today.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House until Monday, July 1, at 11 am. Earlier in the day, just before the House adjourned until 2 pm, Dhankar expressed his dismay: "Today will be remembered in the annals of Indian Parliament as a regrettable day when the Leader of Opposition himself entered the Well of the House. This is unprecedented. I am deeply disappointed that parliamentary decorum has fallen to such levels, with the Leader of Opposition resorting to such actions."

Yesterday, in a meeting held between the INDIA bloc leaders, it was decided that the Opposition would target the Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the ongoing issue of exam paper leaks.

The decision to adjourn the House was made during a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Thursday. While the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) did not have a Deputy Speaker, sources from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) indicated openness to appointing one in the current Lok Sabha term. Speculation suggests the role might be offered to an ally within the alliance, although the Telugu Desam Party, a significant BJP ally, has declared its disinterest in the position.

