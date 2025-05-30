'Rein in our elitism': US professor explains why Pakistan dominates the narrative war in West

Pakistan is winning the narrative war because it's perceived as the underdog in a clash with a wealthier, more powerful India, according to Vamsi Juluri, professor of media studies at the University of San Francisco.

Speaking on a podcast, Juluri argued that India's public discourse—particularly on social media—has become rife with economic elitism and derogatory language, framing Pakistan and minorities in ways that backfire globally.

“The word ‘beggar’ has become such a common slur for Pakistan and for minorities,” Juluri said, warning that such language, often dismissed in local settings, is seen internationally as classist and offensive.

“This kind of economic argumentation, these elitist slurs, every other word Indians say today on social media becomes a noose around our own necks,” he said. Juluri traced this shift to India’s economic liberalization in the 1990s, when “conspicuous frugality” gave way to consumerism and wealth flaunting, pushing humility—a traditional Hindu value—to the margins.

He contrasted this with how Arab nations reshaped their image in the West. “Until the 70s and 80s, the American media had two stereotypes of Arabs: the terrorist and the wealthy sheikh. They’ve transformed that. But now, the dominant image of the Indian in America isn’t poverty—it’s wealth, often portrayed negatively.”

Juluri pointed to films like Slumdog Millionaire and Monkey Man as shaping how India is perceived abroad: rich, crass, and elite. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to be seen as poor and oppressed, a framing that draws international sympathy.

“We need to rein in our elitism,” he warned. “As long as we don't, the sympathy will stay with those seen as humble and struggling.”