'Operation Shield': Mock drill to take place in THESE 5 states bordering Pakistan on May 31. Check blackout timings here

The Civil Defence Exercise, known as "Operation Shield," is scheduled for May 31, 2025. The exercise, set to begin at 1700 hours, aims to fortify defence measures against potential threats from enemy aircraft, drones, and missile attacks.

Operation Shield will take place in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Haryana, and Rajasthan. These regions, located near the Line of Control, are particularly vulnerable to cross-border threats.

"It is requested to plan and organize the Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield' on 31.05.2025 at 1700 Hrs onwards (the exact time may be suited as per local convenience) by involving all local administration and stakeholders. An action taken report in this regard may be shared with this directorate," stated Umesh Sharma, Assistant Director General of Civil Defence.

The exercise will engage Civil Defence Wardens, volunteers, and youth organisations such as the NCC, NSS, NYKS, and Bharat Scouts & Guides. These participants are tasked with executing various defence measures.

"Civil Defence Wardens/Volunteers stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides" will play a critical role in the mock drill. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of community involvement in national security strategies.

Key components of the exercise include the activation of communication hotlines between the Air Force and Civil Defence Control Rooms, alongside centrally controlled air raid sirens.

"Activation of Hotlines between Air Force and Civil Defence Control rooms (RCDCC/SCDCC/TCDCCs) and activation of Centrally controlled and operated Air Raid Sirens," are part of the planned activities. These measures are crucial for facilitating rapid responses in the event of actual threats.

The drill will enforce complete blackout conditions in civilian areas adjacent to the exercise zones, with exceptions for emergency and critical services. These measures aim to simulate realistic conditions during an aerial attack, enhancing the readiness of both civilians and authorities. The blackout will affect "adjoining civilian VA/VPs, excluding emergency/critical services."

Originally planned for a Thursday, the exercise was postponed due to administrative reasons. This drill follows the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, highlighting the need for improved security measures.

The exercise intends to address gaps noted in previous drills and "augment the Civil Defence preparedness against the hostile attack."

Monthly security drills are also planned for districts sharing borders with Pakistan, further reinforcing the commitment to enhance national security.