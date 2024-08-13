scorecardresearch
Relief for Patanjali in misleading ads case: SC closes contempt case against Baba Ramdev, Balakrishna

The SC accepted their unconditional apology and an undertaking, assuring it that Patanjali would refrain from issuing misleading advertisements.

Swami Ramdev Swami Ramdev

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed a contempt case against Swami Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balakrishna in a misleading ads case. The top court accepted their unconditional apology and an undertaking, assuring it that Patanjali would refrain from issuing misleading advertisements.

Ramdev and Balakrishna have repeatedly apologised in the top court and published apologies in multiple newspapers across the country. Accepting their apologies, a bench of justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta issued a stern warning stating the contempt case would be reopened if any terms of their undertaking were breached in the future.

The contempt proceedings began after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) filed a plea against Ramdev and Balakrishna for allegedly making misleading claims about the effectiveness and benefits of their products.


 


 

Published on: Aug 13, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
