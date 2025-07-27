'Reminds me of India-Pakistan conflict': Trump announces Thailand and Cambodia agree to hold ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to meet immediately for ceasefire talks after three days of deadly border clashes that have killed more than 30 people and displaced over 130,000.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump—currently visiting Scotland—announced that he had spoken separately with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. He said he warned both leaders that continued hostilities could jeopardise potential US trade deals.

“Both parties are looking for an immediate ceasefire and peace,” Trump wrote, describing his efforts to mediate the conflict. He added that both nations were eager to return to the “trading table.”

Phumtham confirmed Thailand’s willingness to pursue a ceasefire “in principle” but emphasised the need for “sincere intention” from Cambodia. In a Facebook post, he urged Trump to convey Thailand’s readiness to engage in bilateral dialogue aimed at achieving long-term peace.

In a separate post, Trump said the tensions between Cambodia and Thailand reminded him of the recent India-Pakistan conflict, as he urged both sides to cease all hostilities. He later announced that the leaders of the two Southeast Asian countries had agreed to meet immediately to negotiate a ceasefire.

“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily,” Trump said.

“Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” he added, after speaking with the Cambodian Prime Minister.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for helping to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year, a claim New Delhi has strongly refuted.

The India-Pakistan clash erupted in May after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

Thailand-Cambodia border clash

The latest violence marks the most severe fighting between Thailand and Cambodia in over a decade. Skirmishes intensified Saturday in Thailand’s Trat Province and Cambodia’s Pursat Province, opening a new front more than 100 kilometres from the initial conflict zone.

The hostilities follow the late-May death of a Cambodian soldier, triggering retaliatory deployments along the disputed 817-kilometre border. Tensions between the two countries have long simmered over territorial claims, particularly concerning ownership of ancient temples, including the UNESCO-listed Preah Vihear, awarded to Cambodia in a 1962 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling—a decision Thailand has never fully accepted.

As of Saturday, Thai authorities reported 20 fatalities, including seven soldiers and 13 civilians, while Cambodian officials said 13 people—five soldiers and eight civilians—had been killed. Cambodia’s defence ministry accused Thailand of unlawful aggression and military buildup, urging the international community to condemn Bangkok’s actions.

Thailand, meanwhile, reiterated its preference for a bilateral resolution and accused Cambodia of using landmines and carrying out cross-border attacks.

Amid the escalating violence, the Indian embassy in Cambodia on Saturday issued a travel advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid border areas due to the rising tensions.

Thai officials have raised the issue of Cambodian “aggression” at a United Nations Security Council session on Friday. Cambodia, meanwhile, has sought intervention from the International Court of Justice, a move Thailand has rejected, citing the court’s lack of jurisdiction.

