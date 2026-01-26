Republic Day 2026: PM Modi’s red-yellow Bandhej safa steals the Kartavya Path spotlight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up a Republic Day hallmark on Monday, turning up at Kartavya Path for the 77th celebrations in a distinctive turban that once again drew attention to India’s textile traditions and his own carefully curated ceremonial style.

This year, PM Modi wore a deep maroon Indian silk sehra, detailed with intricate golden morpankh (peacock feather) motifs. The headgear was also positioned as a symbolic nod to Operation Sindoor, linking the visual choice to the larger military theme running through the day’s parade.

The same maroon turban was seen earlier in the morning when the Prime Minister visited the National War Memorial to lay a wreath and pay respects to soldiers who died in the line of duty. From there, he headed to Kartavya Path to join President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries at the saluting dais.

The turban featured ornate gold embroidery with subtle green touches, along with layered detailing at the back, a design language associated with classical craftsmanship from Western India. As spectators lined the boulevard for the parade, the headgear stood out as part of the ceremony’s broader blend of tradition and national messaging.

PM Modi matched the turban with a dark navy-and-white kurta-pyjama and a light blue Nehru jacket, maintaining a formal look while keeping the focus on cultural symbolism.

Over the years, PM’s Republic Day turban has become a signature element of his public appearances on national occasions, often drawing from regional styles and carrying visual cues tied to broader themes. He has frequently leaned on bandhej (tie-and-dye) patterns linked to Rajasthan, Gujarat and parts of Uttar Pradesh, using the spotlight of Republic Day to foreground India’s weaving and dyeing heritage.

The parade began at 10.30 am and was scheduled to run for around 90 minutes, showcasing cultural performances, tableaux and military displays. This year’s presentation also included newly raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems from Operation Sindoor, alongside tributes marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.