Republic Day 2026: India displays military might, Operation Sindoor formations, tableaux at R-Day parade

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday with an expansive display of its defence capabilities, showcasing missiles, aircraft, newly raised units and weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor. Among the prominent platforms on display were the BrahMos and Akash missile systems, the ‘Suryastra’ rocket launcher, the Arjun Main Battle Tank, and a wide range of indigenously developed military equipment and platforms.

A key highlight of the celebrations was the Indian Air Force’s ‘Vijay’ formation, which flew over Kartavya Path with Rafale fighter jets executing sharp and well-coordinated aerial manoeuvres. The high-speed flypast drew keen attention from spectators and dignitaries, underlining the IAF’s advanced combat capability and the skill of its pilots. The formation added a powerful and patriotic flourish to the Republic Day parade.

The Arjan Formation comprised a lead C-130 aircraft, accompanied by two C-295 aircraft flying in echelon in a ‘Vic’ formation.

The Indian Air Force marching contingent comprised four officers and 144 airmen. The contingent was commanded by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar, with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhery, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh serving as supernumerary officers.

Marching in sync with the ground contingent, a fly-past was carried out by two Rafale jets, two MiG-29 fighters, two Su-30 aircraft and a Jaguar in the ‘Spearhead’ formation, collectively referred to as the ‘Sindoor Formation’.

#WATCH | Delhi: The Indian Air Force presents fly-past during the 77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 Parade on Kartavya Path



(Visuals of Arjan Formation comprising one C-130 ac in lead with two C-295 ac in echelon in 'Vic' Formation.)



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/X2QGTfLriC — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

Garuda and Vayu formations

The Indian Air Force further demonstrated its aerial prowess through the Garuda and Vayu formations, which flew in precise coordination over Kartavya Path. Fighter aircraft and support platforms performed dynamic manoeuvres, captivating both spectators and dignitaries. These formations showcased India’s advanced aviation technology and added a dramatic, patriotic dimension to the celebrations.

Visuals from the parade also featured the Vajraang formation, comprising six Rafale aircraft flying together in the distinctive ‘Vajraang’ pattern.

‘Sarvatra Suraksha’ formation

The ‘Sarvatra Suraksha’ formation marched down Kartavya Path, highlighting the coordination and collective strength of India’s security forces. Personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces marched in tight formation, reflecting discipline, operational readiness and national security preparedness. The display reinforced India’s commitment to border protection and internal security.

A tri-services tableau featuring replicas of key weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor in early May attracted considerable attention.

Motorcycle display

A joint Dare Devils team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) enthralled audiences at Kartavya Path with a series of daring motorcycle formations. These included One-Wheel Riding, Sarvatra Suraksha, Jungle Warrior, Wireless Communication – Digital India, Beam Roll, Power of Yoga, Chariot Assistant, Target, Touch the Sky, Garuda, Power of CAPF, Vayu, Lakshya and Desh Rakshak, symbolising courage, skill and determination.

Overall, India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations reflected the nation’s cultural diversity, economic progress and formidable defence strength.