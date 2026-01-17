Republic Day 2026: Key roads to remain closed for R-Day rehearsals this week, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

Traffic movement will be restricted at several key crossings in central Delhi on January 17, 19, 20 and 21 due to rehearsals for the Republic Day parade along Kartavya Path, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to a traffic advisory, the rehearsals will take place along the stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, with the parade route extending up to the C-Hexagon. To ensure the smooth conduct of the rehearsals, traffic restrictions will remain in force between 10:15 am and 12:30 pm on all four days.

During this period, traffic crossings at Kartavya Path, intersecting Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road, and the C-Hexagon, will remain closed. The entire stretch of Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also be shut for general traffic, leading to diversions and possible congestion on nearby roads.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys, remain patient and strictly follow traffic rules and directions issued by traffic personnel on duty.

Suggested Routes for Commuters

For north-south movement and vice versa, commuters can use the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the I.P. Flyover towards Rajghat. Alternatively, traffic may proceed via Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road and Bhairon Road towards the Ring Road.

Another set of routes includes Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg and Kautilya Marg, leading towards Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent and Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Vehicles may also take Prithvi Raj Road via Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg towards Mathura Road and the Ring Road.

For commuters travelling from the north towards central and west Delhi, traffic may move from Barfkhana via Azad Market and the Rani Jhansi Flyover, further towards Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Murti, Vande Mataram Marg and Dhaula Kuan.

For east-west movement, traffic can use Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road, heading towards Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithvi Raj Road. Other options include Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Upper Ridge Road and Vande Mataram Marg.

Commuters may also travel via Ring Road through ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara and Mall Road towards Azadpur, or take the route through Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg and Safdarjung Road, further connecting to Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street and Shankar Road.

For movement between East Delhi and South-West Delhi, commuters have been advised to use the Ring Road via Vande Mataram Marg.

Those travelling from South Delhi towards Connaught Place and Central Secretariat may take Mother Teresa Crescent via Park Street towards Mandir Marg or Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Alternatively, traffic can move via the Ring Road and Sardar Patel Marg towards 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout, further connecting to North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Motorists heading towards Vinay Marg or Shanti Path and beyond New Delhi have been advised to use Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa Crescent and the RML roundabout, or take Park Street via Mandir Marg, police added.