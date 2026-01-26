Delhi Police on high alert for Republic Day: 30,000 personnel deployed, parade route locked down

Delhi Police has put the capital on high alert ahead of Republic Day, deploying over 30,000 personnel across the city in what officials described as a multi-layered security arrangement.

Around 10,000 police personnel have been stationed in the New Delhi district alone, which includes the ceremonial parade route and several high-security zones.

Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahala said, "For the safety and security of Republic Day celebrations, approximately 10,000 police personnel are deployed in the New Delhi area. Pickets, barricades and all standard operating procedures are in place."

Mahala said all personnel have been briefed on deployment plans, point-wise responsibilities and contingency measures, adding that rehearsals have also been conducted.

CCTV, facial recognition and AI-glasses

As part of the tech-heavy security grid, more than 3,000 CCTV cameras equipped with advanced video analytics and the Facial Recognition System (FRS) have been installed across the New Delhi area, including the parade route and surrounding locations.

Officials said live feeds from these cameras are being monitored round-the-clock through over 30 control rooms, staffed by nearly 150 personnel.

On the ground, police teams are also equipped with AI-glasses integrated with FRS and video analytics.

Mahala said, "These India-made AI glasses are linked in real time with police databases of criminals, suspects and proclaimed offenders. If there is a face match in a crowded area, it can be detected immediately, allowing quick intervention."

Mobile surveillance vehicles fitted with FRS technology have also been deployed at strategic points to strengthen monitoring and ensure rapid response.

Barricades, frisking, snipers and anti-sabotage checks

Officials said the security plan includes multi-layer barricading, multiple levels of checking and frisking at designated entry points, and strict access control measures along the parade route and in adjoining areas.

Sniper teams have been deployed at thousands of rooftops across New Delhi, North, and Central districts, while deputy commissioners of police have conducted route surveys and anti-sabotage checks as part of the build-up.

Vigilance has also been stepped up at high-footfall locations such as markets, bus terminals, metro stations and railway stations across the city.

Police said tenant verification and domestic help verification drives are also being carried out as part of the overall security exercise.

An officer said, "Inter-state coordination meetings are also held with police forces of neighbouring states to ensure seamless information sharing, intelligence coordination and preparedness."

Mahala urged citizens to follow security advisories and avoid carrying prohibited items. He also reminded visitors that the seating enclosures are named after rivers, and people should stay aware of their enclosure, approach road and designated entry channel.

