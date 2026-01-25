Republic Day 2026: Routes to avoid, major restrictions on January 26 — Check Delhi Traffic Police advisory here

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 (Sunday), the Delhi Traffic Police has released a comprehensive traffic advisory detailing road closures, route diversions, parking restrictions, and public transport arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Republic Day Parade.

Republic Day parade route, date and timings

The Republic Day Parade 2026 will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and move along Kartavya Path, passing through C-Hexagon, R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, before concluding at the Red Fort.

A related ceremony will take place at the National War Memorial and India Gate from 9:30 am, prompting additional traffic restrictions in central Delhi.

Roads closed in Delhi on January 26

Several key roads will remain closed or regulated due to rehearsals and the main Republic Day event. Kartavya Path (Vijay Chowk to India Gate) will remain closed from 6:00 pm on January 25 till the end of the parade on January 26.

Traffic movement will be restricted on adjoining roads, including Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg and the ITO stretch. Commercial vehicle entry into Delhi will be restricted from 9:00 pm on January 25, except for essential services.

Republic Day traffic diversions: Suggested alternate routes

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid the parade route and use alternate roads instead. These are:

North Delhi Routes: Ring Road, NH-48, Punjabi Bagh–Rohini Road. East–West Corridor: Ring Road, Mathura Road, Ashram Flyover and DND Flyway (as permitted). South Delhi Routes: Outer Ring Road, Mehrauli–Badarpur Road, Aurobindo Marg and Press Enclave Road.

Strict traffic restrictions in the New Delhi area

Vehicular movement will be tightly regulated in the New Delhi district on Republic Day. Areas around Raisina Hill, Central Secretariat, Parliament Street, Rajpath lawns, Tilak Marg and ITO will see restrictions, with entry allowed only for vehicles carrying valid passes.

No Parking zones near the parade route

The Delhi Traffic Police has declared no-parking zones along the parade route and nearby roads. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed away. Commuters attending the celebrations are advised to use designated parking areas and reach venues early.

Delhi Metro services on Republic Day 2026

The Delhi Metro will operate normal services on all lines on January 26. However, entry and exit at select metro stations near Kartavya Path may be regulated depending on security requirements. Passengers are advised to follow DMRC advisories.

Bus services, border checks and heavy vehicle restrictions

DTC and cluster bus routes will be diverted from restricted roads. Inter-state buses may terminate at designated border points instead of central terminals. Heavy vehicles will face checks and restrictions at major Delhi borders, including Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Badarpur.

Delhi Traffic Police advisory: Helpline numbers

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan travel, use public transport, and follow on-ground instructions.

Updates will be shared via the Traffic Prahari app and official social media handles. Commuters can contact the 24-hour traffic helpline at 011-25844444. For emergencies, dial 112.