Several Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email; searches underway

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, prompting a multi-agency search of the premises, officials said. The schools targeted include Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri, and Delhi Public School in East of Kailash. While initially only three schools were reported to have received the bomb threats, more names of schools emerged gradually.

The Delhi Fire Services received calls from these schools at different times, starting with Bhatnagar International School at 4:21 am, followed by Cambridge School at 6:23 am, and DPS at 6:35 am.

List of schools that have received the bomb threat:

Bhatnagar Public School, Paschim Vihar

DPS, East of Kailash

DPS, RK Puram

Cambridge School, Srinivas Puri

Venkatesh Public School, Rohini

British School, Chanakyapuri

Modern School

NDPS School

Salwan Public School

SDP school, Defence Colony

Richmond Global School

DAV Public School, Daryaganj

Mount Carmel School

Don Bosco School

STS School

DPS, Vasant Kunj

In response, teams from the fire department, police, and bomb detection units, along with dog squads, were dispatched to the locations to conduct thorough checks.

Authorities at the schools sent messages to parents advising them not to send their children to classes. A police official confirmed that checks were ongoing.

The latest threats follow a similar incident on December 9, when at least 44 schools received bomb threats via email, which were later declared hoaxes by the police. In this instance, the email claimed the presence of explosives on school premises, mentioning a secret dark web group and warning of potential attacks during school events. However, no suspicious items have been discovered during the investigations so far.

“This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your students bag frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. And, from today till the 14th December, means tomorrow, in both of the days, there is an expected parent-teacher meeting to be happened and, through our dark sources, it is also confirmed that one of the schools involved in all the emails is currently conducting marching for their sports day, in which students gather in a collective field, making a huge crowd, which is a clear advantage, while the building will be left alone with only a few staffs and no one to look around {sic}" read the threat e-mail.

(With agency inputs)