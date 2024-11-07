'Restoration of Article 370 will not take place': BJP's Smriti Irani's strong message following ruckus in J&K assembly

BJP leader and ex-MP launched a vocal criticism of the Opposition's INDIA bloc during a press conference on Thursday, as the Jammu and Kashmir assembly was marred by disruptions leading to a not-so-parliamentary display regarding Article 370.

Irani addressed reporters following a chaotic session in the assembly, where Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, an MLA from the Awami Ittehad Party and brother of Engineer Rashid, unfurled a banner advocating for the restoration of Article 370.

Opposition leaders aggressively protested in the J&K Assembly, and this prompted the speaker to briefly suspend the proceedings as the BJP members began shouting slogans against the resolution, which called for the establishment of special status for the former Jammu and Kashmir, which was recently passed.

Members of the BJP caused a commotion on the floor over the passage of the resolution's demand for the Centre to formulate a constitutional framework to restore the special status of the former State which was passed by the House yesterday.

"The restoration of Article 370, which was abrogated in 2019, will not take place," declared Irani, emphasizing that the BJP stands firm on this issue. She reiterated that efforts by the INDIA alliance to annex Jammu and Kashmir from India would be futile.

The resolution referenced by Irani had been presented by Surinder Choudhary, the deputy chief minister and leader of the National Conference, calling on the Government of India to initiate discussions with elected representatives about reinstating the region’s special status. However, this plea was met with strong opposition from BJP members, who expressed their dissent vocally in the assembly.

Irani further challenged the leaders of Congress and the INDIA alliance, questioning their commitment to the rights of the tribal community in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370. "Yesterday's resolution demonstrates a tactical support for extremism and terrorism by the Congress and the India Alliance," she stated.

She condemned the assembly's actions as an "audacious disregard" for the rights of marginalized communities, declaring that the BJP and the citizens of India would not tolerate attempts to undermine the Constitution. "The scenes from Jammu and Kashmir show a blatant attack on the constitutional rights of Dalits, tribal communities, and women," Irani concluded, asserting the BJP's resolve to maintain national integrity and uphold constitutional principles.

