Revanth Reddy welcomes Chandrababu Naidu's proposal for meeting, invites him on July 6

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has welcomed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu's proposal for a face-to-face meeting to resolve pending issues of state bifurcation. Reddy has invited Naidu for the meeting on July 6. This would be the first meeting in four years between the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In a letter addressed to Naidu, Revanth Reddy said he is in complete agreement with the Andhra CM's call for a meeting between the two as Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states. "It is indeed an imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Bifurcation Act. An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for cooperation, and exchange of ideas, and enable us to better serve our respective people," the Telangana CM said.

Reddy said he was delighted to invite Naidu, on behalf of all people of Telangana and his government, for a tete-e-tete during the afternoon hours of July 6 at the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Reddy's letter comes after Naidu wrote a letter to the Telangana Chief Minister on Monday, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address unresolved bifurcation issues. "It has been 10 years since the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states," said Naidu in the letter.

It is incumbent upon the CMs of the Telugu-speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Naidu said.

Revanth Reddy was a TDP leader before he joined the Congress and had even served as the working president of TDP's Telangana unit.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014 following the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Ten years after separation, several issues such as the bifurcation of assets, and power bill dues, are still unresolved between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hyderabad ceased to be the common capital for both states from June 2 this year as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The metropolis is now the capital city of Telangana only. During the last 10 years, there have been instances of Chief Ministers of the two states meeting to resolve the bilateral issues.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had met the then Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2020. Prior to that, Naidu and KCR too had a meeting during the TDP chief's previous tenure as Andhra CM between 2014 and 2019. KCR had also attended the foundation laying ceremony of Andhra's capital Amaravati then.

(With inputs from PTI)

