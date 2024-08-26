'Revolt may occur': Annamalai's warning to Stalin after Rajinikanth's 'old students' remark

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Monday warned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin of discontent within the party. Annamalai also said that the DMK may witness a revolt when the CM's chair is given to Udhayanidhi Stalin when senior leaders like Durai Murugan and EV Velu are present.

Annamalai's remark came after Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's recent speech at the launch event of a book on former CM and DMK founder M Karunanidhi, also known as Kalaignar. In this speech, Thalaiva praised CM MK Stalin for effectively 'managing' veteran leaders after Kalaignar's death.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief said: "I see superstar Rajinikanth's speech as a warning to Chief Minister MK Stalin that a revolt may occur when the chair is given to Udhayanidhi Stalin when Durai Murugan and EV Velu are present."

He also said that this was Rajinikanth's 'way of sugar coating facts for Stalin without hurting anyone.' In a veiled reference to the DMK chief, Rajinikanth said that handling new students is not a challenge for a school teacher.

However, he added that in DMK there are many old students, who are all rank holders, referring to senior leaders.

"For a school teacher (MK Stalin), handling new students isn't a problem at all. But managing the old students (senior leaders) is not an easy task. Here (in DMK), there are many old students. These are not normal students. They are all rank holders. How to manage all of them? Especially people like Durai Murugan. Stalin sir, hats off to you," the actor, who will next be seen in action-drama film Vettaiyan opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, said.

Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan responded to Thalaiva's comments and said that even young actors are losing out on opportunities in the film industry as old actors with white beards and no teeth aren't giving chances to fresh talent.

"In a similar situation, young artists are not getting any chances because old actors are still clinging to their roles, even after growing beards and losing all their teeth," Murugan said.