RG Kar case: ED searches Sandip Ghosh’s residence in financial irregularities case

The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the residence of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh’s father Satya Prakash Ghosh, in connection with a financial irregularities case. Apart from Ghosh’s residence, several other places in Kolkata were searched by the ED.

The raids took place in the Laketown and Tala areas of the city. One of the locations being raided is an office of a medical supplier. The other location is the residence of a medical supplies vendor. This vendor supplied medicines to the RG Kar hospital.

This is the second such search by the agency at Ghosh’s residence. ED had registered a PMLA case in connection with the financial irregularities.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is the site where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered, leading to nationwide protests and strikes. The hospital has been under severe scrutiny following the incident that shed light on the alleged financial irregularities.

#WATCH | West Bengal: A team of ED reaches the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh at Chinar Park in Kolkata. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FvxvrL0VUn — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

Ghosh is currently in the CBI custody.

Meanwhile, the ED stated on Tuesday that Ghosh’s wife purchased two immovable assets without proper approval from West Bengal government authorities. The federal agency alleged in a statement that it has found documents related to about half-a-dozen houses, flats and a farmhouse owned by the doctor couple during searches conducted against them and their close relatives on September 6 at seven locations in Kolkata.

The ED said his wife, Dr Sangeeta Ghosh, purchased two immovable properties without any proper approval from the state government authorities. Interestingly, a post facto approval was granted to Dr Sangeeta Ghosh to purchase the property by Dr Sandip Ghosh in the year 2021, it said. During this period, Sandip Ghosh was posted as the principal of RG Kar hospital and Dr Sangeeta Ghosh was posted there as an assistant professor, it said.

The agency said documents related to a flat in Murshidabad, three in Kolkata, apart from two houses in Kolkata acquired by the two, along with documents relating to a farmhouse owned by them, were found during the raids.

Various other incriminating documents and digital devices belonging to Dr Sandip Ghosh were seized during the searches. These documents were seized based on the prima facie suspicion that those properties were purchased out of proceeds of crime, the ED said.