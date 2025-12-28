Rift in INDIA bloc out in the open: Sharad Pawar praises Gautam Adani in Baramati

A clear divergence within the Congress-led INDIA bloc came into view on Sunday after NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar publicly praised industrialist Gautam Adani, describing his rise as an inspiration for India's youth.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly targeted the Adani Group, alleging preferential treatment by the Centre.

Pawar was speaking at the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati, in Pune district. The centre has been funded by Adani and set up under Vidya Pratishthan, the educational institution governed by the Pawar family.

Referring to Adani's personal journey, Pawar said the businessman came from the drought-prone Banaskantha district of Gujarat, moved to Mumbai, and built his enterprise from scratch. "Adani's journey is an inspiration to hardworking youth who dream big," Pawar said, adding that Adani's business today is spread across 23 states.

Adani, in turn, described Pawar as his mentor and spoke at length about the veteran leader's influence on his own thinking. "I have been blessed to know Pawar saheb for more than three decades. What I have learned from him has no parallel. But beyond knowledge, it is his wisdom and deep empathy that leaves a strong imprint," Adani said.

Calling Baramati a model of development, Adani said, "Baramati is a symbol of transformation and limitless potential made possible due to his visionary leadership. Having visited here dozens of times, what he has achieved here is beyond local development."

Adani also credited Pawar with shaping key aspects of national policy. Pawar has influenced the country's agriculture policy, cooperative institutions and rural economy, whether as chief minister of Maharashtra, as a Union minister or by working beyond party lines, Adani said.

"Leaders like him remind us that good politics is not about slogans. It is about understanding that our nation does not rise through isolated victory but through steady alignments of people, its institutions."

Speaking about artificial intelligence, Adani said it would transform operations and customer engagement across sectors. "AI will transform how we operate and serve our customers," he said. "Our partnership with this AI centre finds its deeper meaning. This partnership is a commitment to build technological capabilities, where AI research, engineering and execution move together in an integrated passion."

Several members of the Pawar family and senior political leaders attended the event, including Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, the treasurer of Vidya Pratishthan.

Addressing the gathering, Supriya Sule highlighted the long-standing relationship between the Pawar and Adani families. "We have a 30-year-long relationship with the Adani family. If I have to convey good or bad news, I tell Gautam bhai frankly, as a sister. He is my elder brother. The warmth in relationships will not be created in GDP figure," she said.

Adani had earlier visited Baramati, the home turf of the Pawar family, in 2022 to attend the inauguration of the Science and Innovation Activity Centre.