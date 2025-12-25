Gautam Adani welcomes first passengers at the launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has officially commenced its commercial operations today, marking a major milestone in Mumbai's aviation landscape. The new airport, developed by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), is designed to ease congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and provide the region with a robust multi-airport system.

Chairman Gautam Adani marked the occasion by welcoming passengers from the inaugural flight, IndiGo 6E460 from Bengaluru, which landed at 08:00 am to a ceremonial water cannon salute. The first day of operations saw over 4,000 passengers handled across 48 flights, connecting nine domestic destinations. The peak traffic from 05:00 am to 07:00 am reflected strong early demand, highlighting the airport’s operational readiness.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Adani emphasised that the opening of NMIA represents not only a proud moment for Mumbai and India but also a significant achievement in nation-building, with an emphasis on speed, purpose, and ambition. He remarked on the diverse group of individuals that came together to witness the historic event, symbolising India’s forward-moving spirit.

“It was a deeply moving moment to stand beside Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain @banasinghpvc and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar as the @navimumairport (NMIA) welcomed its very first passengers. In that moment, alongside the war heroes, stood the other quiet architects of the nation – the workers who built this airport with their bare hands and unbreakable spirit... Their blessings, their courage and their resilience drive us every single day to build bigger, serve better, and work harder in service of the nation,” Adani wrote on X (formally twitter).

The event featured a rich cultural programme, including performances of traditional Maharashtrian dances and music, creating a festive atmosphere that showcased the region’s heritage. High-profile personalities, including sports icons Suryakumar Yadav, Mithali Raj, Sunil Chhetri, and influencers like Malini Agarwal and Viraj Ghelani, were present to mark the occasion. Additionally, India Post commemorated the event with a special cover featuring the NMIA terminal.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, NMIA’s striking lotus-inspired design symbolises resilience and renewal for Mumbai and India. With an initial capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually, the airport is expected to grow to 90 million passengers per year upon completion. It will also feature world-class cargo facilities, boosting logistics and contributing to regional economic growth.

NMIA is a critical addition to Mumbai’s infrastructure, providing much-needed relief to CSMIA and supporting the rapid growth of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The airport will also play a pivotal role in Maharashtra’s economic transformation, expected to increase the state’s GDP by 0.5% and contribute to real estate growth in the surrounding areas.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a flagship greenfield project designed to handle the growing air traffic demand of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.NMIA is part of a public-private partnership led by Adani Airports Holdings Limited and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO).